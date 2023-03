RRR is a global phenomenon right now. With the Oscar win, RRR starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR has won over the audience in the West as well. SS Rajamouli has cast magic yet again and this time on a global level. And ever since the filming for RRR started, there have been rumours about the rivalry against the collaboration between Ram Charan and Jr NTR. Family rivalries in terms of films have been a long-going and widely discussed thing in the Indian Film industry. And it was said that Ram Charan and Jr NTR have been having family rivalries as well. Ram has now reacted to the same. Also Read - South news weekly rewind: RRR wins the Oscar 2023 for Naatu Naatu, Yash to join Prabhas in Salaar, and more

Ram Charan reacts to reports of rivalry with Jr NTR

Jr NTR, Ram Charan, RRR and SS Rajamouli have been the talk of the town for days. They have been grabbing headlines in Entertainment News ever since MM Keeravani and Chandrabose bagged an Oscar for Best Original Song. In a recent media interaction, Ram Charan reacted to the rumours of rivalry with Jr NTR yet again. His statement is going viral right now. Ram Charan says, "They say we are rival families for 35 years, Jr NTR's family and our family, we never had it personally," reports Zoom.

Ram Charan credits SS Rajamouli for bringing him and Jr NTR together

The actor shared that he was not aware that he will be sharing screen space with Jr NTR. The actor shared that he and Jr NTR would have worked together any day but it had to be SS Rajamouli for bringing them together. Ram Charan shared that he could place his trust in him as he knew only Rajamouli could have made it happen. Well, this is not the first time Ram has reacted to rivalry rumours. Previously, he had shared that having known each other for 15 years and with the negative press around them and their families, it was time for them to turn it around. And they did it!