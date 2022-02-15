is one of the biggest names in the Telugu film industry. The actor will next be seen in RRR, and reportedly, recently he started shooting for RC15 in Rajahmundry, Andhra Pradesh. Well, the actor has grabbed everyone’s attention because of a special gesture he did for one of his fans. It is said that many fans had gathered to meet Ram and one of the fans had tattooed the actor’s face on his body. The Rangasthala star met the fan and spoke to him. The video of the same has gone viral on social media. Also Read - Pushpa star Allu Arjun beats Mahesh Babu, Prabhas and others to become the most popular male Telugu Film star; check full list

A Twitter user posted the video and wrote, “Man with Golden Heart.” A fan of Ram Charan shared, “Dia hard Fan moment @AlwaysRamCharan Anna receiving.” One more netizen tweeted, “Pure Soul Gesture from #RamCharan towards his fan.” Check out the tweets below… Also Read - Ranveer Singh cannot stop praising Ram Charan’s RRR song Naatu Naatu; calls him his favourite actor since Magadheera

Well, many South stars are known for making their fans feel special, and Ram Charan is also one of them. On 13th Feb, when the actor landed in Rajahmundry he was mobbed by fans at the airport. Check out the video below…

RC15, which also stars , is a political drama written by and is being directed by Shankar. While talking to Cinema Vikatan, Subbaraj stated, "I had this political story written several years ago. Long ago, I felt that it would be better if Shankar sir directed the film. So when I pitched it to him, he loved it and agreed to take it forward. I was extremely happy and proud to have collaborated with him."

Meanwhile, Ram Charan is gearing up for the release of RRR which is slated to hit the big screens on 25th March 2022. Directed by SS Rajamouli, the movie also stars Jr NTR, , and .