Last week, 's wife Upasana Konidela's statement on 'not having kids' had taken the social media by storm. During her recent conversation with Sadhguru, Upasana had expressed her reservations about having children, despite being married to the RRR star for over a decade. While many people assumed that her decision of not having kids was due to population control concerns, Upasana has reacted on her statement being misconstrued.

Upasana shared a screenshot of one Instagram post which stated that Ram Charan is also opposed to having children because it would distract him from his aim of entertaining fans through films. Clarifying the same, Upasana wrote, "Omg, this is not true. Please view the entire video and read my copy."

While speaking to Sadhguru at the 17th ATA Convention and Youth Conference, Upasana had shared, "I have been very happily married for 10 years now. I love my life, I love my family but why do people find it their duty to question my RRR. RRR is my relationship, my ability to reproduce, and my role in my life. There are so many women like me who would want an answer to this."

After listening to Upasana's views, Sadhguru lauded her and said, "If you stay this way, not reproducing, I am going to give you an award. I have already announced an award for all those young women, who are healthy and can reproduce but choose not to. This is the greatest service you can do right now. This is not an endangered species. We are just too many. We are heading towards 10 billion in the next 30-35 years. Man is worried about carbon footprint but if the human footprint is reduced, there is no need to worry about global warming too. So, it’s good to see women who chose to not reproduce." To which, Upasana replied that she would love to make him speak to her mom and mother-in-law very soon.

Ram Charan and Upasana have been married for ten years and have separate life goals. They often get questioned about having children. Earlier, Ram had told the media, "As a son of Mega Star , I have the responsibility of making fans happy. If I start a family, I may deviate from my mission. Upasana also has a few goals. So, we decided not to have kids for some years." Upasana was always clear that she would have children only when they, as a couple were ready.