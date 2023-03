RRR is roaring and how! SS Rajamouli's film has managed to create history. Starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, RRR has managed to take Indian cinema on a global stage by winning many prestigious International awards including an Oscar. At the 95th Academy Awards, RRR song Naatu Naatu won in the category of Best Original Song and made India proud. Even after two days of its victory, RRR and Naatu Naatu are trending on social media. Apart from winning the award, Naatu Naatu singers Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj also gave a performance that received a standing ovation. But did you know, Ram Charan and Jr NTR were to perform too?

Why didn't Ram Charan and Jr NTR perform at Oscars 2023?

Producer Raj Kapoor revealed the same. In an interview with The Academy, the producer revealed that the show played a pivotal role in securing work visas for RRR team. and Jr NTR were initially going to be the two leads dancing while the singers performed but they did not feel comfortable performing live on stage. Due to their prior work commitments, Ram Charan and Jr NTR had very limited time on hands to rehearse and hence they backed out from performing. He further mentioned, "The original number was workshopped and rehearsed for two months and was shot over a period of 15 days. The "Naatu Naatu" performance for the Oscars was rehearsed in Los Angeles with professional dancers for a total of 18 hours of rehearsal and one 90-minute camera blocking."

Well, performance or not, Ram Charan and Jr NTR did a fine job of representing India at a global stage like Oscars. They walked the Champagne carpet with great confidence and were the happiest post the win. They expressed gratitude as they spoke to international media at Oscars 2023. Ram Charan and Jr NTR also became the 'Top Male stars The Most Mentioned Males' list.