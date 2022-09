SS Rajamouli's RRR was a massive success, but some people have been expressing their displeasure over the film. And the latest one to join is this Hollywood channel. Pitch Meeting anchor Ryan George is taking a dig at the film and calling it what of bromance is this? In the video, you can see Ryan taking potshots at the film and expressing there is no logic in the film and takes digs at actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan's actions. The video is right now going viral and we are sure RRR fans will not favour the take of Ryan George about the film. Also Read - Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt film's pre-release event cancelled due to Prabhas movies? [Deets Inside]

Earlier Honest Trailer had made fun of Rajamouli's epic drama and took a dig at the action scenes in the film which was unbelievable and hard to accept, they even said that if one doesn't put logic, the film is entertainng. Well, not only Hollywood but even Oscar winner sound more Rasool Pookutty slammed the film and called it a 'gay; love story. He even called a prop in the film who did a get s appearance in the film where she plays the role of Sita, the love interest of Ram. There were reports that Alia Bhatt was unhappy with the outcome of RRR, but later she refused all the rumours.

Talking about RRR it has earned around 1000 crore at the box office across the globe. The film is hailed as SS Rajamouli's most successful film and RRR Jr NTR and Ran Charan became an overnight supra. RRR is based upon the action story of India fighting for freedom from the British Raj, but the story line was how Jr NTR's character Bheema reduces the little girl Malli abducted by the British Raj for their entertainment as they find her talented. both the actor Ram Charan and Jr NTRR did outstanding jobs respectively and we are sure this negativity from the film right now doesn't affect them at all.