RRR: THIS massy composer comes on board for the promotional song of SS Rajamouli's magnum opus featuring Jr NTR and Ram Charan? Find out

SS Rajamouli's RRR is definitely one of the highly-anticipated ventures among the masses. While the making video of the film released by makers titled 'Roar of RRR' took the social media by storm, the shooting of the magnum opus is in its last leg as the cast and crew are shooting the promotional song in Hyderabad. Now, this track is expected to be one of the highlights as it is reportedly composed by popular Kollywood composer , who will also perform this song. The music-director recently delivered chartbuster album in the form of Thalapathy Vijay-Vijay Sethupathi's Master, which had songs like Vaathi Coming, Kutty Story and others.

RRR, which will be released in multiple languages including Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada, features Jr NTR, , , , , and Olivia Morris in key roles. . In the motion poster of the film, we saw as the element of fire and Jr. NTR as water. When asked about this, SS Rajamouli replied, "Fire and Water are the two opposing elements. One can destroy the other. But if they come together and create steam, the force generated can run the motor of the world."

The movie is a fictitious story set in the 1920s and based on two legendary freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju. The movie unveils the central characters from their home in Delhi, after which they begin fighting for the country. Produced under the banner of DVV Entertainment, the film is set to hit the screens on October 13 during the Dussehra weekend.