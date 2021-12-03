RRR trailer: Ahead of the release, here's what you can expect from Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt-starrer

SS Rajamoul's highly-anticipated film RRR is one of the highly-anticipated films. Fans are excited and are waiting to enter SS Rajamouli's world again post . The film has a stellar starcast that includes Jr NTR, , and . The teaser of the film was released a few days ago and it had received a thunderous response from the audience. And now it is time to witness the trailer. RRR's trailer will hit the internet tomorrow and fans cannot keep calm. It is expected that the trailer of the film will also receive such a response. So here's what you can expect from the trailer. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Alia Bhatt trolled for not being invited at Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding, Jacqueline Fernandez to skip Salman Khan’s Da-Bangg Tour and more

High on patriotism Also Read - Trending South News Today: Allu Arjun's deadly Pushpa trailer, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's shocking truth behind separating from Naga Chaitanya and more

Based in British era, one can expect that there will be several moments in RRR trailer that will fill your hearts with patriotism. It will take you back in the time and make your heart bleed thinking about the sacrifice made by our freedom fighters. Also Read - ‘No one invited her,’ Alia Bhatt gets trolled for not being at Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding

Jr NTR-Ram Charan's awesome bonding

Through the anthem released, fans have learnt that Jr NTR and Ram Charan play good friends in the film. Off-screen the two stars share an awesome bonding and we cannot wait to see how strong they are when on-screen. It was recently that the posters of the two stars were shared online and fans could not hold back their excitement for the film.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RRR Movie (@rrrmovie)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RRR Movie (@rrrmovie)

Dialogue-baazi

We can expect some great dialogues that will stay etched in our hearts forever. Ajay Devgn is a master at dialogue--baazi and we can only expect some great lines will connect with the audiences instantly.

Beautiful cinematography

Given that SS Rajamouli has been behind the cameras for RRR, we can only expect some magnificent shots and scene that will be nothing short of a visual treat for fans. The teaser has already given us a glimpse of it.

Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in Rajamouli's film

This is for the first time that SS Rajamouli has direcred Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt. Given the talent of all three, we can only expect a fantastic outcome. At least these behind-the-scenes video suggest so.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RRR Movie (@rrrmovie)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RRR Movie (@rrrmovie)

The film will make it to the theatres on December 7 2021. Earlier it was going to clash with Gangubai Kathiawadi but pushed the release date of his film. RRR, bring it on!