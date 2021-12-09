The RRR trailer launch went off with spectacular pomp and vigour today at PVR ICON, Oberoi Mall, in Goregaon (W), Mumbai. The stars from across film industries assembled on a single stage, in a single frame, including Director S.S. Rajamouli, lead actor Jr. NTR, and , who were accompanied by producer D.V.V. Danayya of DVV Entertainment and producer Dr. Jayantilal Gada of Pen Studios. Among many interesting things revealed both about RRR and otherwise, one particular segment that stood out was when superstar Jr. NTR was quizzed about how many films he had to forgo between his last film back in 2018, the hit Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava, and the upcoming SS Rajamouli epic, RRR. Also Read - RRR trailer launch: Jr. NTR REFUSES to be compared to Ajay Devgn – here's the SHOCKING reason

Responding to the query, Jr NTR jovially inquired, "Do you think someone will even have guts to ask for dates when someone is doing a SS Rajamouli film? Everyone knows you are in there for long time."

When quizzed by another journalist about comparisons with Ajay Devgn and the insane stardom that both enjoy, Jr. NTR flat out refused to entertain any such analogies because of the sheer respect and admiration he has for the former both as his junior in Indian cinema and in general as a fan.

“Please do not even compare me with Ajay sir. We were kids, we grew up watching his films. He was our action superstar and continues to be one even today. I watched Phool Aur Kaante, and that entry scene (the iconic one where Ajay Devgn is straddled across two dirt bikes) was just terrific. I told my mother that I want to do this and she was like, 'Don't you attempt it, such things happen only in films.' I have seen so many Telugu films, ones starring my grandfather (N.T. Rama Rao) and uncle (Nandamuri Balakrishna), but never seen an entry like Ajay sir in Phool Aur Kaante. Working with Ajay sir was like working with a guru. I didn't have the chance to share screen space with him, but I cherished seeing such a gentleman on screen and we had wonderful times off screen on the sets,” the Telugu cinema superstar said.

RRR releases in theatres worldwide on 7th January 2022 in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam.