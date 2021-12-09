RRR trailer launch: After Prabhas in Baahubali, Jr. NTR reveals how many movies he LET GO to complete the S.S. Rajamouli epic

One particular segment that stood out during the RRR trailer launch was when superstar Jr. NTR was quizzed about how many films he had to forgo between his last film back in 2018, the hit Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava, and the upcoming S.S. Rajamouli epic, RRR, owing to the sheer time that an Rajamouli film demands from its lead cast