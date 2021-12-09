RRR trailer launch: S.S. Rajamouli opens up on the pressure of living up to the industry, trade and entire country's expectations after Baahubali

Among many interesting things revealed about RRR and otherwise, the major topic that the entire contingent of both media and fans present were keen to pick SS Rajamouli's brains about how he managed to separate the creator in him from the filmmaker who's expected to deliver another Baahubali-level, all-time blockbuster