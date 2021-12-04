RRR trailer: SS Rajamouli announces a new release date of Ram Charan and Jr NTR's magnum opus

The threatrical trailer of SS Rajamouli's upcoming magnum opus RRR starring and Jr NTR in the lead was supposed to be out on December 3. But, the makers postponed the release of the much-awaited trailer, quoting 'unforeseen circumstances'. Now, a fresh release date has been announced and expectations have started soaring high. Also Read - South News Weekly Rewind: Samantha Ruth Prabhu visits ex-father-in-law Nagarjuna's studio, Valimai star Ajith requests everyone to stop calling him as Thala

The makers took to their social media to inform fans that the trailer of RRR is all set to be launched on December 9. "#RRRTrailer out on December 9th. Gear up for a massive explosion", the makers tweeted on Saturday, while Ram Charan and NTR wrote, "Get ready to witness the magnificence of India's biggest action drama. #RRRTrailer out on December 9th", on their Twitter timelines.

Director SS Rajamouli's fictional epic RRR has got everyone excited. The trailer launch event is set to feature Junior NTR and Ram Charan from the South, and , among others from Bollywood. Rajamouli, along with his other technicians will be present at the gala event.

Being a pan-India movie, it is one of the biggest multi-starrer projects in Telugu. The two biggest stars coming together for a mammoth project like RRR is one of the biggest feats by Rajamouli. Ram Charan and NTR, who are to play Alluri Sita Rama Raju and Komaram Bheem, respectively.

M.M. Keeravani has composed the music for RRR, while DVV Danayya has bankrolled the pan-India movie under the DVV Entertainments banner. While RRR is slated for its grand release in theatres worldwide on January 7, 2022, the team seems to have kickstarted the promotions. A couple of songs released by the team has amplified the pre-existing buzz for the movie.