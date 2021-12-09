RRR trailer is out, and it is every bit of what people expected it to be. SS Rajamouli's stamp is there all over the three and a half minute trailer. The movie has moments packed with visuals, actions and emotions. The budget of the film over Rs 400 crore and one can feel it in every scene. Of course, the biggest highlight are the scenes between Ram Charan and Junior NTR. Their camaraderie promises to be a treat for fans. People have termed the trailer as "Mass" while others feel it will set more milestones for Telugu films. Check out some of the best reactions to the trailer... Also Read - RRR trailer: 5 HIGHLIGHTS of SS Rajamouli’s magnificent directorial starring Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran

#RRRTrailer That Scene was Goosebumps?? To Everyone In The Theatre For Sure.. #SSRajamouli will Give A very Big Gift To The TFI For Sure.. ???? pic.twitter.com/DYFKjBM2oJ — IRSHAD#EliteDHFM? (@ElitedhfmIrshad) December 9, 2021

But one thing i expected a lot better is that #RRRTrailer should have been cut better..revealed the entire plot almost..!!! — Human..❤️ (@yintomyyang__) December 9, 2021

The movie is a period drama starring Ajay Devgn, Junior NTR and Ram Charan in lead roles. Alia Bhatt and Olivia Morris play the leading ladies. MM Kreem has composed the music of the film. The trailer launch event will happen today in the evening. The two actors trained a lot for the film in terms of building their body. The movie will release on January 7, 2021.