RRR: Western audience term Ram Charan and Jr NTR's chemistry 'gay'; Ram Gopal Varma says, 'I was right'

SS Rajamouli's film RRR starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn was a box office hit. It is one of the highest-grossing films of 2022 so far. It broke several records at the box office and crossed Rs 1000 crore mark with its overseas collections. Well, the film is once again in the news but because of a strange reason. The western audience has reviewed the film and they have termed Ram Charan and Jr NTR's chemistry as 'gay'. Yes, you read that right. And even Ram Gopal Varma has chipped in to give his opinion.
As the Pride Month has begun, many netizens have spoken about Ram Charan and Jr NTR's bonding in the film and called their affection 'heartwarmingly gay'. A tweet read, "Jaw-dropping action, yes. Adventure, yes. Revenge, yes. But why did none of you tell me #RRRMovie was so heartwarmingly gay??" There are many such tweets.
Ram Gopal Varma's reaction
Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma too reacted to the same and agreed with the western audience that Ram Charan and Jr NTR's chemistry in RRR comes across as that of a gay couple. Check out his tweet below:
Here's how Indian audience reacted to the perception
Many Indian audience have reacted to the 'gay' perception and expressed surprise. Check out a tweet below to know.
What are your thoughts on this? Tweet to us and let us know.
