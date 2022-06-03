RRR: Western audience term Ram Charan and Jr NTR's chemistry 'gay'; Ram Gopal Varma says, 'I was right'

SS Rajamouli's film RRR starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn was a box office hit. It is one of the highest-grossing films of 2022 so far. It broke several records at the box office and crossed Rs 1000 crore mark with its overseas collections. Well, the film is once again in the news but because of a strange reason. The western audience has reviewed the film and they have termed Ram Charan and Jr NTR's chemistry as 'gay'. Yes, you read that right. And even Ram Gopal Varma has chipped in to give his opinion. Also Read - Pirates of the Caribbean: Amidst Dwayne Johnson replacing Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow reports, former Disney exec predicts OG stars possible return

As the Pride Month has begun, many netizens have spoken about Ram Charan and Jr NTR's bonding in the film and called their affection 'heartwarmingly gay'. A tweet read, "Jaw-dropping action, yes. Adventure, yes. Revenge, yes. But why did none of you tell me #RRRMovie was so heartwarmingly gay??" There are many such tweets.

Jaw-dropping action, yes. Adventure, yes. Revenge, yes. But why did none of you tell me #RRRMovie was so heartwarmingly gay?? — Movie Bear Jim (@jjpoutwest) May 22, 2022

I thought it was an hour too long....and super gay ;) — Bill Harris (@soundjam69) May 23, 2022

kick off pride month by watching the indian period gay romance action drama RRR on Netflix now pic.twitter.com/JprvRE2Aj8 — Advit (@rebelmooned) June 1, 2022

Ram Gopal Varma's reaction

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma too reacted to the same and agreed with the western audience that Ram Charan and Jr NTR's chemistry in RRR comes across as that of a gay couple. Check out his tweet below:

I was right ? “They are so gay' Western audience's perception of 'RRR' as a gay story https://t.co/OxVDVr5Qsp — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) June 2, 2022

Here's how Indian audience reacted to the perception

Many Indian audience have reacted to the 'gay' perception and expressed surprise. Check out a tweet below to know.

Just write 'RRR is a gay movie' in Google search engine. Western viewers should have suffered from mental disease even they can't digest movie based on hardcore friendship of two male characters. — Pratik™ (@Thepratik10) May 26, 2022

