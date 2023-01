SS Rajamouli’s RRR is rocking in the west, having already won many international awards the team now brings home Critics Choice Awards. After winning Golden Globes Award this month the film has received Critics Choice Awards. While the film is doing wonders it has caught James Cameron's attention too making him praise the movie. This caught Alia Bhatt’s attention which made her morning beautiful. Also Read - RRR wins big at Critics Choice Awards 2023: SS Rajamouli meets Avatar maker James Cameron; here's what they discussed

American Journalist Anne Thompson announced through Twitter how Avatar director James Cameron admired RRR. The overjoyed RRR team reposted the tweet thanking the filmmaker. Waking up to such big news Alia Bhatt's morning turned beautiful.

Last week RRR created headlines for winning the best original song award for Naatu Naatu. Team RRR didn't just stop there it won big at the Critics Choice Awards. The magnum opus has bagged trophies in two categories for Best Foreign Language Film and Best Song Naatu Naatu. The song has moved the world on its beats winning two international accolades.

Anne Thompson took to his Twitter account informing RRR wins best foreign Film at CCA and revealed James Cameron admired the flick. Team RRR couldn’t control their excitement and to thank the Canadian filmmaker they reposted the tweet. who played ’s fiance in the movie noticed the tweet in the morning. Sharing her excitement with fans she shared the screenshot on Instagram stories telling what a beautiful morning she had today.

RRR has created a massive buzz achieving back-to-back international titles. Fans are celebrating the success praising Ram Charan and Jr. NTR. The periodic drama is the highest-grossing Indian film of 2022. The has been shortlisted for the Oscars and made it to BAFTA Awards list.

RRR is a fictional story set in 1920 showcasing friendship bonds and love. Directed by SS Rajamouli the film stars Ram Charan, Jr. NTR, and Bollywood casts include Alia Bhatt and . The film was released in multiple languages on March 25, 2022, becoming a blockbuster.