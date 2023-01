SS Rajamouli's film RRR is doing wonders. It has already won many international accolades and today, yet another award has come its way. RRR won big at Critics Choice Awards 2023. It won in two categories. It won the award for Best Foreign Language Film as well as Best Song for Naatu Naatu. Social media is abuzz with all and Jr NTR fans celebrating this moment. This comes after RRR won big at Golden Globes Awards 2023. While everyone is enjoying this moment, SS Rajamouli took to his Twitter to share pictures with James Cameron. Also Read - Critics Choice Awards: SS Rajamouli's RRR wins Best Foreign Language Film; to win Oscars next?

SS Rajamouli meets Avatar maker James Cameron

In the tweet, SS Rajamouli revealed what he discussed with the Avatar maker. He stated that James Cameron loved RRR, so much that he informed his wife about the same and watched the film again with her. SS Rajamouli expressed happiness over all the kind and heartwarming words said by James Cameron and stated that he is on cloud nine. Check out SS Rajamouli's tweet below: Also Read - RRR: Devoleena Bhattacharjee backs SS Rajamouli statement saying Jr NTR-Ram Charan starrer is not a Bollywood film; asks, 'What's big deal in it?'

The great James Cameron watched RRR.. He liked it so much that he recommended to his wife Suzy and watched it again with her.???? Sir I still cannot believe you spent a whole 10 minutes with us analyzing our movie. As you said I AM ON TOP OF THE WORLD... Thank you both ???? pic.twitter.com/0EvZeoVrVa — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) January 16, 2023

Great picture ❤️ ❤️

You have reincarnated The Indian Cinema Sir SS Rajamouli ???

When we take our indigenous culture to the international world with best presentation, it has to be appreciated. Way to go !!! ?? #SSRajamouli #JamesCameron — Dr. Pavan Sonar ?? (@DrPavanSonar) January 16, 2023

Two GODS of World Cinema appreciating #RRR is not less than an OSCAR winning moment. Congratulations to Rajamouli sir and whole India for this very special accomplishment.

We are so proud of you sir ❤️?#RRRMovie @ssrajamouli pic.twitter.com/5XfMRNnXGf — ꪻꫝꪖꪀꪮᦓ ᒿ.ᦲ (@Thanos2Point0) January 16, 2023

It indeed is a proud moment for all with RRR winning such great appreciation and accolades Internationally. The film also starred and in pivotal roles.