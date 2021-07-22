RRR: Writer K.V. Vijayendra Prasad finally reveals the reason of Jr NTR wearing a Muslim cap in the film

In the last year, we saw the makers of RRR releasing the introductory promo of lead actors Jr NTR and . While both the promos garnered a thunderous response from the audience, a certain section of audience trolled director SS Rajamouli for showing Jr NTR's character Komaram Bheem in the traditional outfit of a Muslim man with a cap. x Also Read - WOW! Jr NTR and Ram Charan to groove with THESE Tollywood megastars in the promotional song of RRR?

Now, writer K.V. Vijayendra Prasad has finally opened up about the criticism of Jr NTR's character in a Muslim outfit as he said, "I want to tell you the exact reason behind it. He is being haunted by Nizam of Hyderabad. So, he is trying to escape people of Nizam police. So, what is the best camouflage?. He is playing a Muslim boy so that he won't be cut." Speaking about Ram Charan's cop avatar, he said, "There is a story behind it, which will be pleasantly surprising."

Earlier, the Adilabad tribal community had criticised the makers of the film as the said, "Komaram Bheem fought against the Nizam and his Razakar army. He took up arms against Nizam soldiers until his last breath. Why has Rajamouli shown Komaram Bheem wearing a Muslim skull cap? This has hurt the sentiments of thousands of adivasis. Such blatant falsehood in the name of history. If he wants to make a movie, let him show the belly buttons of women. Why insult our God? If Rajamouli fails to remove such portrayal of Komaram Bheem, we will dig his grave,"

They further warned, ”For us, Komaram Bheem is our deity. We even pray to him and observe Aswayuja Powrnami to commemorate his life. Portraying Komaram Bheem as a Muslim is an affront to his family and the entire Gond tribe. Rajamouli is spreading falsehood. He has not visited any of the villages in Adilabad, did not speak to the aadivasis before making the movie. Rajamouli, you remove the scene, or you will face our wrath.”

RRR is set to hit the screens on October 13, 2021.