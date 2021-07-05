RRR: Writer K.V. Vijayendra Prasad promises that Jr. NTR and Ram Charan's fight sequences will bring tears to our eyes

SS Rajamouli's RRR has been in the news right from its inception. While the first looks and promos have created a humongous buzz among the masses, writer of the film K.V. Vijayendra Prasad shared some crucial updates of the period action drama, which will take your excitement for this pan-India venture to the next level. Praising the action scenes of the film, he told PinkVilla, “We have seen a lot of action films. But have you ever seen a fight which brings tears in your eyes? This is what you are going to experience in RRR. Action coupled with emotion is always a sure shot thing, and action without emotion is just another fight.” Also Read - South News Weekly Rewind: Shah Rukh Khan's cameo in Thalapathy Vijay's Beast, Rajinikanth's Annnaatthe release date announcement and more

Moving at a rapid pace ??

Except for two songs, we are done with the shoot. #RRRMovie@tarak9999 & @alwaysramcharan have completed the dubbing for 2 languages and will wind up the rest soon. ?? pic.twitter.com/EyIoqJGUNr — DVV Entertainment (@DVVMovies) June 29, 2021

Although written by him Prasad reveals that the story is always pitched by his son. "My son narrated the story to the actors. He is a good narrator, in-fact, a very good narrator." Opening up on the premise, he asserted, "Fight for Independence is in the background and the chemistry of both the characters is the dominant thing. The two are on the same path, but unfortunately, they have to clash." Revealing the reason of taking in the film, he added, "We like Ajay Devgn sir very much, both as a person and as an artist. Everyone down south appreciates him and we keep hearing great things about his personality, honesty and integrity."

Speaking about SS Rajamouli's film with , he said, "It's work in progress. We are exploring various ideas and there is a possibility of African Jungle Adventure in that. Right now, we are looking at how it can be mounted." So, what are your thoughts on RRR?