Rumour Has It: Not Allu Arjun, Sukumar chooses Vijay Devarakonda for Arya 3

Fans of Allu Arjun are waiting impatiently for Pushpa that has been directed by Sukumar. It seems the director is about to start work on Arya 3. As per news on a Telugu entertainment portal, Sukumar is keen to rope in Vijay Deverakonda for Arya 3 and the young hunk is ready for it. The first two films of Arya had Allu Arjun in the lead. Vijay Deverakonda is known for his acting chops and is bankable star down South. He became a rage with the audiences after his movie, Arjun Reddy that shattered box-office records. As per the portal, Vijay Deverakonda has given his nod for the project. Also Read - Trending South news today: Prabhas' action-packed video from Salaar gets leaked, Samantha Ruth Prabhu recreates Squid Game's tug-of-war in the gym with friends and more

Allu Arjun's Pushpa is one of the biggest films of his career. It is going to release on December 19, 2021. The movie is set against the backdrop of red sandalwood smuggling in Andhra Pradesh. They shot it in Kerala and the forests of Andhra Pradesh. Rashmika Mandanna is playing the role of a village belle in the movie. It is the character of a fisherwoman. Sukumar is one of the top directors of the South. He has given career-defining movies to actors like Allu Arjun and Ram Charan. Also Read - 'I thought Pooja Hegde is extremely special for me but she has proved me wrong by...,' says Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo costar Allu Arjun

Vijay Deverakonda is busy with Puri Jagannadh's Liger that also stars Ananya Panday. The movie also has Mike Tyson in a cameo. Liger got delayed due to the pandemic. Vijay Deverakonda is going to emerge as a pan-India star after this film. He plays the role of a boxer in the film. The first Arya movie came out in 2004. It was a love story and people had loved Allu Arjun's performance. It plays a role in establishing his career. Also Read - Love Story, Doctor and more: South films that brought an end to Box Office’ dry spell post COVID-19’s second wave