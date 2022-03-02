The war between Russia and Ukraine has been in the headlines for the past few days. The situation of people in Ukraine is really bad, and a lot of celebs have spoken about it on social media. South star recently posted something on her Instagram, and while she has not mentioned it that it’s about the Russia-Ukraine war, it is actually about humanity and a perfect post that the world desperately needs right now. The actress' post has surely grabbed everyone’s attention. Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: BTS' V achieves new milestone on Insta, The Batman release halted in Russia amid war with Ukraine and more

Samantha shared a picture of a child and wrote, "Reminder." The child is wearing a T-shirt that reads, "Birth Place: Earth, Race: Human, Politics: Freedom, Religion: Love." Check out the post below…

Fans of Samantha have agreed with her post. A fan commented, "Satya vachan." Another fan wrote, "Every human being should follow this." One more fan commented, "True 100%"

On the work front, Samantha will be seen in movies like Shaakuntalam, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, and Yashoda. Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, which also stars and Nayanthara, is slated to release on 28th April 2022. The release date of Shaakuntalam and Yashoda is not yet announced.

A few days ago, the first look poster of Shaakuntalam was unveiled and it has received a great response. While sharing the first look poster of the film, Samantha had posted, “Presenting... Nature’s beloved.. the Ethereal and Demure.. “Shakuntala” from #Shaakuntalam #ShaakuntalamFirstLook.”

Samantha last year made her OTT debut with the series The Family Man 2. Everyone praised her performance in the Amazon Prime Video series and she even won awards for it. Now, fans of the actress are eagerly waiting to watch her in a Bollywood movie. While there have been reports of her Hindi big-screen debut, there’s no official announcement about it.