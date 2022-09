and Nivetha Thomas have teamed up together for their upcoming film Saakini Dhaakini, directed by Sudheer Varma. The two actresses are currently on a promotional spree and have been interacting the media frequently. During their recent interview, Regina cracked a double-meaning joke about men and left her costar Nivetha in splits. Also Read - Abhay 3, Jalsa, Sharmaji Namkeen and more: Top 10 OTT originals to stream this week

Comparing men with Maggi, Regina said that she knows a joke about boys but felt hesitant to tell it. After thinking for a couple of seconds, Regina decided to give it away. "Abbayilu, Maggi …rendoo two minutes lo aipotharu," she said, which means 'Boys and Maggi noodles last only two minutes.' Nivetha, who was sitting right next to her, couldn't control her laughter at her double-meaning joke. Also Read - Rocket Boys review: Jim Sarbh and Ishwak Singh starrer is a 'Masterpiece'; impressed netizens shower praises

Saakini Dhaakini is an adaptation of the Korean movie Midnight Runners. The movie is the narrative of two students at a police academy and how they bust a gang of human traffickers. The Korean action-comedy was released in the year 2017, and featured two male actors in the lead. But, the Telugu remake will feature two leading ladies Regina Cassandra and Nivetha Thomas. Also Read - Acharya song Saana Kastam: Chiranjeevi’s fans love his dance moves, say ‘Boss Is Back’; but track receives mixed response – Read Tweets

Advertisement

Regina has worked Telugu and Tamil films and the recent Hindi OTT series Rocket Boys and Shoorveer. She feels that the audience becoming more open to good content is the driving force behind different regional films going pan-India. For her, who has worked across different industries, it's an experience in itsef to witness this integration and bridging of gaps.

Meanwhile, Regina has a packed calendar for the year with releases lined up in Hindi and South. She has OTT series Hawks, Raj & DK's Farzi with and Fingerprint S2 in the pipeline.