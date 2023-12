Saalar is a very important film for Prabhas right now? The actor who made a smashing debut with Baahubali in Bollywood has been struggling to make a mark at the box office ever since then. His back-to-back releases failed to impress the audience and were even not blockbusters like expected from the pan-India star. Hence, Saalar makes a critical film for Prabhas. Saalar is all set to release on December 22, 2023, and the biggest challenge for the film is the fil getting clashed with Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki. Also Read - Dunki vs Saalar Box office: It is unfair to compare Shah Rukh Khan and Prabhas' films, reveals trade expert [Exclusive]

But the makers of Saalar are confident, and in the latest conversation, Prabhas' co-star and south star Prithviraj Sukuraman revealed that he asked Prabhas to do Saalar and mentioned why it is the film that he needs right now.

Prithviraj revealed how he called up Prabhas after listening to the narration and mentioned being excited about doing this film with him. And he should definitely do this kind of film. Even as a filmmaker, he too is excited to see Prabhas in this space.

"He is one of those huge stars who are delightfully unaware of their own stardom. He will be on set and will be the last person to sit down. If another actor doesn’t have a chair, he will keep standing until they don’t get one. He is a gentleman. Never once did I feel that I was in another industry, so I am not the lead star on a set. That thought didn’t even cross my mind. Prabhas is a big star but comfortable and secure enough to have another actor play such a big role, have screen time, and have so much importance throughout the film.".

Adding why Prabhas feels he should do these big-budget films, Prithviraj said," When I talk to him about the films that he wants to do, he keeps telling me, ‘Sir, it’s kind of a trap after Baahubali. I keep getting pushed to these big-ticket, Rs 400-500 crore films, but as an actor, I also want to try different things; I want to do a love story, a comedy.’ It is amazing he thinks that way.".

Comparing Saalar to Game of Thrones, Prithviraj mentioned, "On top of all the spectacular action and huge set pieces, it is a drama. I keep telling Prabhas that Salaar is like Game of Thrones. I keep comparing because it is an intense drama with very intricate character dynamism."

Indeed, fans are excited, and how about Saalar?