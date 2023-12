Saalar is the most anticipated film of Prabhas, and his fans have all the hopes for him with this pan-Indian film. And now these exciting details shared by Saalar filmmaker Prashanth Neel will make his fans even more excited about the film. Prashanth Neel, in his interview, reportedly stated that Saalar is a whole new realm filled with intense action and compelling characters. But at its core, it is an emotional narrative depicting the journey of two friends into the Khansaar world. And these two characters are played by Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Salaar: Prabhas' film beats Dunki, Tiger 3, Gadar 2 and more even before release, here's how

Slow Poison #Sooreede ?❤️‍??

No matter how many Elevation or Action packed scenes #PrashanthNeel directs, he gets the emotion right - hoping it works out in the same way in #Salaar too !#Prabhas #Prithvirajsukumaran #SalaarCeaseFire #SalaarFirstSingle pic.twitter.com/kb8ldm19N2 — Ayyo (@AyyAyy0) December 13, 2023

Prashanth Neel further adds that with Saalar his aim is to make a violent world called Khaansar. Hailing both the actors Prabhas and Prithviraj, Prashanth Neel mentioned that each action sequence in the film is infused with emotion, and it's the perfect balance between action and sentiment that will definitely resonate with a wider range of viewers. Saalar is an excellent film with a run time of 2 hours and 55 minutes and has got an A rating by censor board. It took just 8 days left for the release of the film.

The advance booking for both films overseas is phenomenal. And the figures only show the power of the superstar's stardom. So far, Saalar has overtakenin the USA with massive numbers, as it looks like Prabhas will emerge as the box office king. But never say never; box office is one unpredictable game, and it can take upside down anytime. Saalar is slated to release on December 22, 2024, and clash with Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki.