Celebrities are no averse to rumours. In fact, they are the easiest targets of trolls and more. South star Sai Pallavi is the recent one who became a victim of unwanted rumours. Recently a picture of her with a garland went viral. She is standing next to a man and soon speculations went rife that she has secretly tied the knot. The cropped picture went viral in no time and Sai Pallavi started trending on social media. Soon actress' fan clubs jumped in to clarify that the picture is not from her wedding but from the muhurat ceremony of her upcoming film. The man in the picture is none other than director Rajkumar Periyasamy.

Sai Pallavi breaks silence

Now, Gargi star Sai Pallavi has reacted to the viral picture and expressed her disappointment. Taking to her X (formerly known as Twitter) account, Sai Pallavi said that she has to speak up because this time the rumours involve friends who are family to her. She wrote that the image from the puja ceremony was cropped and circulated with paid bots. She said that it happened with 'disgusting intentions'. She further wrote, "When I have pleasant announcements to share on my work front, it's disheartening to have to explain for all these jobless doings. To cause discomfort like this is purely vile! "

Check out Sai Pallavi's tweet below:

Honestly, I don’t care for Rumours but when it involves friends who are family, I have to speak up.

An image from my film’s pooja ceremony was intentionally cropped and circulated with paid bots & disgusting intentions.

When I have pleasant announcements to share on my work… — Sai Pallavi (@Sai_Pallavi92) September 22, 2023

Here's the actual picture that was cropped and spread as Sai Pallavi's secret wedding picture. The picture is from puja ceremony of Tamil film SK21 that will see Sai Pallavi as the leading actress.

Sai Pallavi marriage of cropped picture is a RUMOUR. Here's the full pic from movie's pooja ceremony. pic.twitter.com/mbrvWVqEY5 — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) September 22, 2023

The actress has set the record straight and now the rumours can be put to rest. Apart from SK21, latest reports had it that Sai Pallavi has signed a film starring Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan. It is expected to be a love story set in Japan. There is no confirmation on it though.