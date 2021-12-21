Everyone who has seen Shyam Singha Roy is in love with the trailer. The movie stars Nani, Krithi Shetty and Sai Pallavi. It is a period reincarnation drama set in Kolkata and Hyderabad. The star of the movie, Nani has done a kissing scene with actress Krithi Shetty. It seems the three stars of the movie had gone for promotions to a local channel. There, they were asked about the kissing scene in the movie. The journalist asked who was more uncomfortable between Nani and Krithi Shetty to do the kissing scene. The question was indeed an annoying one. Also Read - Trending South News Today: S.S. Rajamouli on board for Brahmastra's South versions, Allu Arjun's Pushpa breaks box office records on day 1 and more

Sai Pallavi asked the interviewer what kind of question it was, and how it sounded unprofessional. Nani and Krithi Shetty looked clearly uncomfortable when the question was asked in this manner. Sai Pallavi has a no-kissing policy for her movies. The actress has flatly said that she will not do such scenes which make her uncomfortable. The movie is coming in theatres in a few days. Nani's last movie V had released on Amazon Prime Video and it did not get great reviews from the critics.

Nani has also been asked about the remake of Shyam Singha Roy. The actor said the story had a pan-India appeal. It seems quite a few people have shown interest in it already. He is playing the role of a social reformer. The name of director is Rahul Sankrityan. Let us see if Shyam Singha Roy lives upto the expectations and draws big crowds at the cinema halls.