and 's interaction at the Love Story event on Sunday has grabbed eyeballs than ever before. As the two shared the stage together, Chiranjeevi went on to reveal that Sai has refused to play the role of his sister in his upcoming film Bhola Shankar. His revelation kept everyone on the edge of their seats in anticipation of what is to come. However, Chiranjeevi had a quirky reaction to Sai rejecting the offer to share the screen with him. Also Read - Bhola Shankar: Keerthy Suresh to play megastar Chiranjeevi's sister; win hearts with gorgeous teaser announcement video

As Chiranjeevi took the center stage with Sai Pallavi and , he said that he was happy with the Love Story actress' decision to not play his sister onscreen. He then went on to express his wish to dance with her and experience the same kick he used to get while matching steps with Radha, Rambha and .

"I am about to act in a film in which there is a sister's character. I wanted Sai Pallavi to do that but she denied. I felt happy for her decision. Because, I cannot miss the opportunity of doing a dance number with her in the subsequent film if I place her in a sentimental sister role in the previous film," Chiranjeevi said at the event.

Sai was shocked to hear what Chiranjeevi had to say about her decision. She immediately grabbed the mic and explained her reason saying, "I’m scared to act in remakes which is the only reason why I said no. Otherwise, why would I want to miss an opportunity to act with you? Wherever I go, the first question I’m always asked is if I met you. When I met a while ago too I wondered when I would meet you. I’ll be honoured to work with you someday.”

Chiranjeevi then interjected her and added, "I used to feel a kick whenever I danced with Radha, Rambha and Sridevi. Now I think that I may get such kick by dancing with you. I want to do this to prove that I am also a dancer." And Sai couldn't stop herself from becoming teary-eyed.

Aamir Khan, who was listening to the entire conversation in Telugu between Chiranjeevi and Sai, grabbed the mic and said, "Generally I don't follow Telugu but I understood your conversation. I agree with you Chiranjeevi garu."

When Chiranjeevi turned 66, his younger Tollywood compatriot tweeted the first look of the megastar's next film, Bhola Shankar. It will be the first collaboration between Chiranjeevi and director-screenwriter Meher Ramesh, who has previously worked with , Jr NTR and Venkatesh.

The announcement came a day after the news that Chiranjeevi's Telugu film tentatively titled Chiru153 will be called Godfather. The film, the megastar's 153rd, is being directed by . It is the Telugu remake of Lucifer, the 2019 Malayalam film starring .