Sai Pallavi is currently busy with her next film for which she has paired up with Tamil actor Sivakarthikeyan. The actress was last seen in Gargi and Virata Parvam, the films which release in 2022. Besides the ongoing project, Sai Pallavi is said to have okayed to be part of a big-budget film which is still in the initial stages of pre-production. Almost a year ago, producer Allu Aravind announced that he is collaborating with some of Bollywood's popular production houses to make a film based on The Ramayana. He is ready to spend hundreds of crores on the making of the film.

As per the latest update, the producer approached Sai Pallavi to play Sita in this film and the actress is said to have given a nod as well. And for this film to start and finish, it is going to take two long.

Which means for the next two years, Sai Pallavi will not be able to take part in any another film. This is a risk to her career, isn't it? Usually, it is the heroes who come forward to take such sort of risks. It is indeed very rare that heroines come forward to take any decision that might cost them their career. But Sai Pallavi herself is a different person. She stays away from limelight, media and social media. She choose to have a personal life that is very private and far from her professional life.

An official confirmation on Sai Pallavi being part of this project. Sometime soon, once everything falls in place, Allu Aravind is expected to announce the film and the actors officially. The producer even needs to announce when the project will go on floors and what the expected release date is.

Well, there have been a lot of films that were made based on The Ramayana. We needs to wait to see how different is this one going to be from the rest of them.