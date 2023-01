Nawazuddin Siddiqui after making a successful career in Bollywood is all set to start down in the south. The actor is excited to make his Telugu debut with a popular south actor Venkatesh Daggubati. The film is titled Saindhav and will be directed by Sailesh Kolanu. After announcing the project the makers conducted a muhrat pooja on the sets. Nawazudding Siddiqui who is super excited to work with the energetic Venkatesh Daggubati shared pictures on his social media. Also Read - Satish Shah’s retort on how can he afford first class tickets at Heathrow airport wins hearts; here's a look at celebs who faced racism abroad

Talking to his official Instagram account, dropped a few pictures from the muhrat shoot of Saindhav. The team went on the floor and the film has started rolling. Present at the muhrat shoot were popular south stars namely, Rana Daggubatti, Naga Chaitanya, and Nani among others. All of them posed together for the camera and in the third picture Siddiqui is seen worshiping lord Hanuman. The film marks the 75th film of Telugu actor Venkatesh Daggubatti.

After announcing the title and unveiling the first look makers revealed that they have got Nawazuddin on board to play a pivotal role in the movie. His presence in the movie will act as a cherry on top to appeal to the pan-India audience. Saindhav will be helmed by HIT director Sailesh Kolanu and produced by Venkat Boyanapalli under the banners of Niharika Entertainment. The film is an action thriller and was launched on Thursday releasing a title poster and first glimpse which made a good impression. In the poster, Venkatesh looked intense and rugged holding a riffle.

Saindhav is touted to be the most expensive movie in the career of Venkatesh. It will be made on a massive scale with a huge budget. The movie will bring Venkatesh Daggubatti and Nawazuddin Siddiqui on screen for the first time. No more information about the film has been revealed yet but the makers will update soon. The action thriller will be released in southern languages and Hindi.