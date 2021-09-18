Sakshi Excellence Awards: Allu Arjun and Mahesh Babu bag Best Actor Awards for their impeccable performances in Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and Maharshi – Here’s the complete winners list

The 6th and 7th edition of Sakshi Excellence Awards was recently held in Hyderabad. While the event turned out to be a star-studded affair, we saw 's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and 's Maharshi winning top honours. 2019's Maharshi bagged Best Actor (Mahesh Babu), Best Director (Vamshi Paidipalli) and Best Film (Dil Raju), on the other hand, 2020's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo won Best Actor (Allu Arjun), Best Actress ( ), Best Director (Trivikram Srinivas), Best Music Director (Thaman S) and Best Film (Radha Krishna). Also Read - From Hrithik Roshan in Mohenjo Daro to Allu Arjun in DJ to Prabhas in Radhe Shyam – whom does Pooja Hegde look best with? View pics

Ala Sakshi Awards Lo ! pic.twitter.com/i3iV0YOcHS — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) September 17, 2021

Superstar #MaheshBabu won 'Best Actor of the year award' for #Maharshi at Sakshi excellence awards. pic.twitter.com/LiFVd0ohRb — @Urstruly venky (@Venky01771923) September 18, 2021

Talking about Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, the family entertainer had created history by entering the Rs 200 crore club (nett) at the domestic box office and becoming the first South Indian venture to achieve this feat with a Hindi dubbed version. The film also featured , Tabu, and Sushanth in key roles. On the other hand, director Vamshi Paidipally's Maharshi also starred and Pooja Hegde in key roles. The film was jointly produced by Dil Raju, Aswini Dutt and PVP Pictures.

On the professional front, Allu Arjun will be next seen in Pushpa. Directed by , the film also stars in pivotal roles and will be released in multiple languages including Hindi. Directed by Sukumar, the film will hit the screens during the Christmas weekend at the box office. On the other hand, Mahesh Babu is currently busy with Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Talking about the film, it is produced by Mahesh Babu's home production GMB Entertainment along with Mythri Movie Makers 14 Reels Plus . Parasuram, who is known for films like Geetha Govindam, Srirastu Subhamastu, Yuvatha to name a few is directing it with Thaman composing the music. PS Vinod has been hired as the director of photography. The film also stars in a lead role and will hit the screens in January 2022 during the festive weekend of Makar Sankranthi.