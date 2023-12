Salaar has made over Rs 500 crores at the global box office. It seems like it has recovered its budget despite the social media claims of it under-performing vastly in some sectors. The Prabhas, Prashanth Neel film has been liked by action buffs for its elevated scenes, machismo, BGM and well-choreographed stunt sequences. Salaar has reportedly been sold to Netflix India at a whopping cost. The movie will come out after 25 days on the platform as per reports. In the middle of all this, some reports suggested that it would have an OTT release in the second week of January. Also Read - Salaar: Shruti Haasan's recent revelation about Prabhas proves why he is the ultimate heartthrob

Watch the trailer of Salaar here



Salaar makers to cash in on festive period?

It seems the OTT release might be a bit delayed due to Sankranthi. The holiday period in Andhra Pradesh starts from January 12. It is a time when people flock to the cinema halls with their families. The makers would like to cash in on that period too. The only big film coming on Makar Sankranthi from Tollywood is Guntur Kaaram. The buzz on the film is quite low till date. Salaar has made Rs 90 crores in the Hindi belt, which is low given the hype. We saw how KGF 2 raked in really big numbers. Also Read - Salaar Part 2 - Shouryanga Parvam: Makers of Prabhas starrer to follow Baahubali strategy?

Salaar Vs Dunki clash affected the film?

Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki has crossed the Rs 300 crore mark at the global box office. It was made on a reported budget of Rs 85 crores, which means it has made double of the production cost. On the other hand, Salaar is made on a budget of Rs 400 crores plus. There were reports of how Prashanth Neel shot one more extra scene at the Ramoji Rao Studios in Hyderabad. The film is also heavy on VFX, which led to its delay from the initial September release. Also Read - Salaar Box Office Collection Day 6: Prabhas beats his own record, crosses lifetime collection of Adipurush, Saaho, Radhe Shyam

Prabhas films on OTT

Saaho and Baahubali are two Prabhas quite popular on OTT. However, RadheShyam and Adipurush came on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. Prabhas' next movie is with Maruthi and has been titled as Super Deluxe.