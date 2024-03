Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer tale of friendship and betrayal amid politics, Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire impressed the masses a lot. It is set in the fictional world of Khansaar. Prabhas plays Deva and Prithviraj plays Varadha in the movie. They are thick as thieves, best friends unknown that they belong to rival communities. Varadha enlists Deva's help to fight the coup that his relatives and his father's ministers have planned to usurp their position of power.

Salaar 2: Here's when the sequel of Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran movie goes on floors

Now, we know all of you are eagerly awaiting any news of Salaar 2: Shouryanga Parvam. While the producer has revealed plans to release Salaar 2 in 2025, the Prashanth Neel directorial is yet to begin the shoot. However, in conversation with iDreamMedia, Bobby Simha aka Bhaarava revealed the possible date when Salaar 2 will commence shooting. He told the portal that the shoot is likely to begin in April 2024. Also Read - 10 pictures of Prithviraj Sukumaran with his wife prove Bade Miyan Chote Miyan star is a family man

Bobby shares that since Salaar was so well received, Prabhas wants to recreate the same success with Salaar 2: Shouryanga Parvam. There you go. Isn't that exciting? Well, fans are looking forward to know what happens in the lives of Deva and Varadha next. Also Read - Salaar 3 with Prabhas on cards? Prashanth Neel's wife Likhita Reddy answers fan questions promising unexpected twists

Salaar 2 script is ready, producer shares the plan of action

In one of his recent interviews, Vijay Kirgandur revealed that Prabhas is keen on taking Salaar 2 ahead and on floors as soon as possible. Since the script is ready, it won't be long now. He revealed that the makers are pretty happy with the results of Salaar, the numbers and reactions both. Kirgandur agreed about some negative feedback, however, no one is complaining about the scale, the making or the drama. He also revealed that Prabhas has been in the celebration mode after Salaar's release and wished to commence the sequel sooner.

Salaar Part 1 - Ceasefire box office collection

Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer Salaar minted Rs 406.45 as per Sacnilk. Talking about the worldwide box office, as per reports, the movie grossed Rs 700 crores. That's an incredible feat.

Meanwhile, Prabhas has Kalki 2989 AD, releasing in May. Prithviraj Sukumaran has Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Prashanth Neel has Devara.