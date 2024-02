Fans of Jr NTR have been waiting for his project with Prashanth Neel to go on floors. Just after the success of KGF, they announced a film together, an action drama doing full justice to the RRR star's persona. But no much has been heard about that film of late. Now, reports have come that Jr NTR and Prashanth Neel will start work on that film in 2025 only. The KGF 2 and Salaar maker will first finish his work on Salaar 2. Prabhas, Shruti Haasan and Sriya Reddy's Salaar has made more than Rs 600 crores worldwide. On the other hand, Jr NTR's last film RRR was a global blockbuster. Also Read - 10 pictures of Prithviraj Sukumaran with his wife prove Bade Miyan Chote Miyan star is a family man

Prashanth Neel discusses film with Jr NTR

It seems Prashanth Neel had a discussion with Jr NTR on the same. This has been reported by Track Tollywood. He told him that he will start work on their movie after he winds up the sequel of Salaar. The shoot of Koratala Siva's Devara is also happening at a slow pace. Jr NTR has to work on Devara 2 and WAR 2 as well. Siva confirmed that Devara will be split into two movies. It is about the gangs that operated in the coastal belt of South India. Also Read - Salaar 2: Sriya Reddy aka Radha Rama teases Prabhas, Prashanth Neel fans; says they can expect bigger things

On the other hand, WAR 2 has locked a release date of August 2025. Jr NTR and Hrithik Roshan's face-off scenes will start off soon. Jr NTR also got a script from Uppena maker Buchi Babu Sana but he had to let go of that film. But now with NTR and Neel's movie being postponed, sources said he could have finished that film.