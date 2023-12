Salaar, one of the most hyped films of 2023 got mixed reviews from critics. However, Prabhas fans felt that the superstar reclaimed himself after duds like Radhe Shyam and Adipurush. In Salaar, he plays the role of Devaa who can go to any extent for his friend, Varadharajan played by Prithviraj Sukumaran. But the friendship turns nasty, and we will see the conclusion in the second part of the movie. One of the actors who is getting a lot of love is Sriya Reddy. The actress made a smashing comeback as Radha Rama in the movie. Fans are in awe of her performance and look in the actioner. BollywoodLife has a WhatsApp channel which brings you all the latest entertainment news and TV news updates every day. Also Read - Box office scam exposed? Salaar ticketing foul play allegations flood social media [View Reactions]

Watch the trailer of Salaar here



Sriya Reddy spills the beans on Salaar 2

In an interview with Telugu Cinema, Sriya Reddy reveals following details. She said the first movie is sort of a character introduction. She will be seen in a much bigger role in the second film. It seems the real drama will unfold in Salaar 2, and film-goers will love it. Sriya Reddy who has been a part of two National Award winning films said that when Prashanth Neel approached her, she was in no mood to act. The actress is married to producer Vikram Krishna Reddy, and is mom to a young daughter. Also Read - After Shruti Haasan's clarification, Orry reveals why he addressed Salaar actress' BF Santanu Hazarika as her husband

She said that when Neel initially wrote the script, there was no character of Radha Rama. Later, he felt it would be better to have a female villain. The actress was quoted as saying, "As a result, he approached me and insisted on playing the part. But he designed my character in such a way that the woman appears beautiful while being a villain. He didn’t want to show the villain as a woman with an evil appearance." Fans who have seen the movie loved the styling of Sriya Reddy with those sarees and jewels. Also Read - Salaar Ceasefire ticket prices slashed: Prabhas film all set to create box office storm

Trending Now

Salaar 2 is the final fight between Prabhas and Prithviraj. Like KGF, even Salaar is set in the fictional world of Khansaar where people fight for power, greed and money. Fans feel Neel did justice to the heroism of Prabhas with the elevated scenes, BGM and action pieces. The Kateerama fight scene has now got its own fan base.