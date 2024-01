Salaar has now premiered on Netflix much to the joy of Prabhas fans who missed it in theatres. The wife of Prashanth Neel Likhita Reddy did a short Q and A session with fans. The world of Khansaar has been a complex one for many to navigate. This was the common complaint she faced on the session. The filmmaker has said that all unanswered questions will be tackled in Salaar 2: Shourvanga Parvam. While Prashanth Neel is not very active on social media, his wife Likhita Reddy does drop in spoilers on some occasions. When a fan asked if there would be a Salaar 3 like KGF 3, she said that they would have to wait and see at the end of Salaar 2: Shourvanga Parvam. Also Read - Salaar 2: Sriya Reddy aka Radha Rama teases Prabhas, Prashanth Neel fans; says they can expect bigger things

No cameo from Akhil Akkineni in Salaar 2

Telugu actor Akhil Akkineni was seen in the success party of Salaar in Bengaluru. Fans asked Likhita if he was doing a cameo in the second movie to which she said was just a rumour. The lady has watched Salaar many times to know the exact dynamics between the characters but said some twists are unexpected even for her. She also confirmed that her husband, Prashanth Neel was happy behind the camera. When a person asked if he would do a small cameo like SS Rajamouli did in films like Baahubali and RRR, she said that no even his shadow would be present in his movies.

Salaar 2 to not happen any time soon?

Fans feel that even Salaar 2 will have non-linear screenplay. We will see that it switches between the happenings of part one and two. Prashanth Neel has already finished shoot for some parts of the film. Tinnu Anand's Dinosaur dialogue was not there in Salaar. Prabhas is now winding up work on Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898AD and his movie with Maruthi.