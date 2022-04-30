Salaar actress Shruti Haasan drops pictures in a slip dress; boyfriend Santanu Hazarika says 'so pretty you are' and netizens agree 

is known for her love for goth culture, fashion statements, unique films and her gorgeous smile. The actress has been sharing loads of pictures online and her fans just love her. Shruti is quite active on social media. She loves interacting with her fans and keeps sharing pictures and videos with her boyfriend Santanu Hazarika. Shruti Haasan has been dating the doodle artist for some time now. And their recent social media PDA is winning hearts. It so happened that Shruti dropped a couple of pictures online in a silky slip dress. She is seen posing on the couch and has a very gothy look. Also Read - Johnny Depp-Amber Heard case: Pirates of the Caribbean actor laughs hard as bodyguard is asked if he saw his p*nis – watch video

Santanu couldn't stop himself from commenting on her post. "so pretty you are," Santanu said with a love of love eyes emoticons. Shruti replied to him saying, "so sweet you are Shankoo." First up, take a dekko at Shruti Haasan's pics here:

A lot of fans agreed with Santanu's words. "Beautiful pics glorious expression looking Absolutely Stunning enchanting beauty fantabulous flawless stunning so gorgeous," one of the fans commented. "I realized that I love three people in this life They are you and you and you," another fan wrote.

Santanu Hazarika and Shruti refrain from labelling their relationship however, keep showering each other with love. Santanu had once heaped praises on Shruti and said that she has been a source of inspiration for him. "Shruti has inspired me in many ways. In fact, we are a very inspirational couple. A lot of things in our life are actually inspired from each other - it’s like the incubation of ideas. It is amazing that I have a partner who is equally creative and provocative in her own domain. Every day, I come up with so many different ideas, thoughts and perspectives. Having this sort of a bond with your partner is very inspiring as an artist,' he told Hindustan Times.

On the work front, Shruti has Salaar with and NBK107 in the pipeline. She reportedly also has an untitled film.