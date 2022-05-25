Salaar actress Shruti Haasan expresses dissent on Hindi industry people calling her a 'South Indian': 'I moved to Mumbai ever since my parents split'

Shruti Haasan, who is currently gearing up for KGF director Prashanth Neel's upcoming film Salaar opposite Prabhas, expressed her dissent on Hindi industry people calling her a 'South Indian' despite living in Mumbai for many years and speaking in Hindi.