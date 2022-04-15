Salaar actress Shruti Haasan has the MOST EPIC reply when asked, 'What's your lip size?'

We have often been our Bollywood stars getting massively trolled for anything in everything. The actress is especially body shamed, slut shamed and more. Right now one actress who is facing the brunt of social media is Saalar actress . The actress recently did a Q and A session with her Instagram followed were one of the fans asked her ' What is your lip size?', I mean is that even a valid question However the actress responded in her classy style, " ‘Will there also be lip size?’ Indeed it's the most epic real. Isn't it? Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan is the ultimate fashion goddess: Here are 7 clicks from Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding to prove

Shruti has been earlier body-shamed and called fat by the internet and they slammed her for becoming fat. In an interaction with a leady daily when asked the Vakeel Saab actress about it, she had said, " Honestly, I have not been mocked down recently, but there are a lot of people who say 'oh she is getting married, 'she has become fat', all of this. At that point, it hurts, because I knew I had health issues. I knew that I have never taken enough time in 10 years to take care of myself, and every human being deserves that. I needed some love and silence and self-introspection to be me".

Shruti Haasan who has taken a break from acting for quite a time was active n social media. She used to often post her gothic look and that bought her a lot of trolling. In an interaction, Shruti had revealed how people called her chudail fr it, " When I took a break from the movies for a while and started focusing on my music, writing stories in London, I decided to go back to the same. Some people didn't understand it and said she looks like a vampire, horror/chudail,". She further added, " I used to be like it's okay you can call it whatever you want. You can keep calling me chudail, that is my aesthetic and it makes me feel powerful. Now they gave up". Indeed being a public figure isn't easy.