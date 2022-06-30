Salaar actress Shruti Haasan opens up about her relationship with Santanu Hazarika; says, 'We are not perfect'

Salaar actress Shruti Haasan is in a relationship with doodle artist and illustrator Santanu Hazarika for about two years now. Shruti Haasan and Santanu don't get into the details of their relationship usually but haven't been shy of their PDA and posing for pictures together whenever paparazzi spot them. The Laabam beauty recently opened up on why she decided to reveal her relationship on social media and also describe her bond with Santanu. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Prithviraj Sukumaran CONFIRMS signing Prabhas' Salaar, R Madhavan reacts to trolls and more

Shruti Haasan on going public with Santanu Hazarika

There are a lot of celebrities who want to hide their relationships as they don't want the media frenzy to affect their personal life. And we bet that would be the case with Shruti Haasan and Santanu Hazarika as well. However, Shruti and Santanu have been very open about their relationship for the last couple of years. Recently, Shruti Haasan was asked about her decision to make her relationship with Santanu Hazarika public. In an interaction with IndiaToday, the actress said that in the past she would not share details about her relationship or her partner wouldn't want to go public. But that's not the case with her current relationship. Shruti says that the person she is with is an important part of who she is. "I am really proud of the person I am with (Santanu). He is an amazing human being and extremely talented," she adds. Shruti says that with the paparazzi constant on their heels, it's difficult to hide anyway. The Laabam actress said that she felt like she should hide her relationship with Santanu Hazarika as their relationship is a big part of her life.

Shruti Haasan on her relationship with Santanu

The actress who has NBK107 in the pipeline further revealed what makes them both tick. Shruti Haasan revealed that she likes that they are not perfect. Shruti aads that they don't go on perfect dates. Moreover, she adds that Santanu is known for passing random comments, however, she loves that about her relationship. "What I like about us is that we are not perfect," Shruti said.