Salaar actress Shruti Haasan opens up on getting TROLLED for loving Goth culture

is one gorgeous actress we have in the entertainment industry. However, her inclination towards Goth culture, metal funk had often put her on the receiving end of the trolling. The Krack actress usually gets trolled for loving the Goth culture. But the actress hasn't let that affect her. While talking to Pinkvilla, Shruti Haasan opened up on her love for Goth Culture and the criticisms she faced for the same. The actress stressed that she does feel inspired as they have been a part of her life while growing up. Shruti revealed that she would 'love being in that unexpected package in all black'.

The actress added that she would try to imbibe it in films or songs by inculcating it in styling such as using a black leather jacket or so. However, the actress soon was advised that such outfits weren't for all occasions. Shruti believes they aren't wrong but being young, she would think she would go abroad and wear those clothes. The Laabam actress says that she feels more comfortable in that dressing. "Because being different made you special and not weird," Shruti reasons. She added that she now has two sides, one being an actress playing various characters and one Shruti who loves Goth, heavy metal.

Reacting to the trolling that she has been receiving for the same, Shruti said people weren't understanding her way of life or her love for the culture. However, slowly, they accepted it and as she has always been like that. Shruti even added that she would be called vampire or chudail for her Goth style. However, they soon got tired of it. Shruti feels dressing up as a Goth makes her feel powerful. "Some people didn't understand it and said she looks like a vampire, horror/chudail. I used to be like it's okay you can call it whatever you want. You can keep saying me chudail, that is my aesthetic and it makes me feel powerful. Now they gave up," the Salaar actress concluded.

Apart from 's Salaar, Shruti has Saabash Naidu. She reportedly has been signed for Gopichand Malineni's NBK 107.