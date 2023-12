South actress Shruti Haasan is all set with her upcoming release, Salaar, which also stars Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The actress is said to have a small yet significant role in the Prashanth Neel directorial. The actress off late has become very particular about her choice of films. She didn't have any release last year in 2022. However, this year, she had four releases, including Salaar. Apart from her movies, the actress is also known to be quite bold in her life. Shruti has always been as honest as possible in the public eye, whether it's the way she leads her life, handles criticism or is open about her personal life. She is also a doting sister to Akshara Haasan, and recently, in an interview, the actress opened up about how her parent's separation was more challenging for her younger sister.

Salaar fame Shruti Haasan shares Akshara Haasan was most affected by parent separation

Shruti Haasan is known to be wearing her heart on sleeves. She has never shied away that her parents separated when she very young and how that affected her childhood and teenage days. Eventually the actress did realize that whatever happened was for the best as today both her parents Kamal Haasan and Sarika Thakur are extremely content and happy in their life. However, she did mention that the initial years when her parents separated were extremely difficult especially on her younger sister Akshara Haasan. The Salaar actress shared that she still had a sense of what was happening, but Akshara was clueless as in why her parents are not living together anymore. Later just like Shruti, Akshara too made peace with her parents' separation. Also Read - Salaar advance booking day 1: Prabhas starrer already a hit? To earn THIS whopping amount on opening day?

Salaar star Shruti reveals not taking any financial help from parents after the age of 21

Whether a star kid like it or not, they absolutely cannot escape from the word Nepotism. Just because they belong to film family, they are certainly judged more and often the reason behind their success is credited more to the fact that they belong to an affluential family. Shruti too has faced the wrath of social media for being a nepotism product. The actress states that people can say whatever they want but it doesn't affect her at all. Shruti reveals that she has been financially independent from the age of 21 and hasn't taken a single penny from her parents. Also Read - Salaar: Prithviraj Sukumaran wanted to leave the film midway; 'It was the most heartbreaking...'

Shruti's honesty and vulnerability certainly set an example for how speaking out about difficult experiences can help others going through similar struggles. Apart from Salaar, Shruti will be next seen in Telugu film Dacoit.