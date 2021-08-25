Salaar actress Shruti Haasan had the quirkiest post on Instagram recently. She took a trip down memory lane and shared a picture of the time when she was all of 21. She shared the picture with an amazing captain that has caught everyone's attention. She wrote, "What was I thinking ?!!!? found this from when I was 21 and basically thought anything goes -wait does that mean I still haven’t grown up ???" Isn't that too cute. In the picture, Shruti Haasan wore a kind of Balley dress with a tabla in her hand. Her goofy expressions makes this the cutest picture on Instagram. Do you guys agree with it? Take a look at Shruti Haasan's post here: Also Read - Jr NTR becomes the first Indian to own the Urus Graphite Capsule Lamborghini, Nayanthara makes her engagement with Vignesh Shivan official and more South newsmakers of the week

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shruti Haasan (@shrutzhaasan)

Shruti has often spoken about the need to look after mental health, especially in the time of the Coronavirus pandemic. Earlier, in an interview, Shruti Haasan has said she has been in therapy when she was younger and yet, being a part of an industry that can frequently be high on the stress factor, she still feels inadequate on many days. She explained, "Mental health is really simple and really complex at the same time. I always use this example that if you have a stomach ache, you will have ajwain or yogurt and avoid spicy stuff on the first day. On the second day you will say, 'ok, let me take medicine', but on the third day when you are still in pain, you will go to the doctor and seek help. At that point no one in your family says, 'hum hai, tum doctor ke paas kyun ja rahe ho' (we are here, why would you need a doctor)?" Also Read - Trending South news today: Suriya and Kamal Haasan to share screen space for the first time, Thalapathy Vijay becomes the highest-paid south actor and more

On the work front, we will soon see Shruti Haasan in Salaar opposite Prabhas. She is also working for Laabam. Also Read - After playing villain in Allu Arjun's Pushpa and Kamal Haasan's Vikram, Fahadh Faasil lands a BRUTAL role in Ram Charan-Shankar's next