Salaar actress Shruti Haasan is giving a lot of interviews for the promotions of Bestseller. The actress did a fun question and answer session with Mashable India where she took on all questions candidly. One of them was what is her net worth. Well, the actress gave an answer that is hilarious and relatable. She said that she was still figuring it out and would like it to be more than what is it. Well, Shruti Haasan echoed the sentiments of many who want to keep on growing financially in life. It is said that it is estimated at around six million dollars. But we guess it is a lot more.

The actress also spoke about Santanu Hazarika, her beau. She said that people have always been curious about her personal life. Shruti Haasan said that she is indeed in a relationship with the top doodle artist. Santanu Hazarika is well known in the field of arts. Shruti Haasan has been in a relationship with him for more than a year now. She also spoke about the show Bestseller which is produced by Siddharth P Malhotra of Hichki fame.

It seems she was initially reluctant to take on the project. She said she had too much work on her hands. However, she could not let it go when she read the script. In Bestseller, she has a powerful female-oriented role and it sounded quite exciting. Shruti Haasan is the elder daughter of Kamal Haasan. She is also one of the highest paid actress of the South Indian film industry. Everyone is keen to see her with Prabhas in Prashanth Neel's Salaar.