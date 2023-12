Salaar has emerged victorious. Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran's new movie directed by Prashanth Neel has proved to be a tsunami at the box office. After the failure of Adipurush, Salaar was the much needed hit for Prabhas. The entire team is elated and why not as Salaar is killing it at the box office worldwide. This is despite its clash with Shah Rukh Khan's movie Dunki that received commendable reviews from all corners. Now, Prabhas has reacted to the massive success of Salaar and expressed gratitude to his fans. Also Read - Salaar: Prabhas is over the moon after the much awaited success reveals Prashanth Neel

Prabhas' reacts to the stupendous success of Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire

As reported by IndiaToday.com, Prabhas stated that he is deeply grateful and humbled by the love and support audiences have shown towards his film. He also said that Salaar's success is nothing but an incredible reward that he and has entire team has received. Prabhas asserted that every one on the team put in their heart to deliver their best and are more than happy to see its positive outcome. Earlier, Prashanth Neel revealed that Prabhas is over the moon with the success of Salaar. Well, it is definitely a big relief for him as his past few movies haven't performed incredibly well at the box office. Also Read - Salaar Vs Dunki: Prashanth Neel breaks silence on the social media war

All about Salaar

The Hindi version of Salaar has also performed incredibly well at the box office. The Hindi version has crossed the mark of Rs 100 crore making it Prabhas' fifth film to do so. Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire released in several languages including Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada. Talking about its worldwide collection, it is being reported that Salaar is reaching the mighty Rs 500 crore club. Fans are quite impressed to see Prabhas' action avatar. The first part of the film introduced the characters and the world of Khansaar. Prithviraj Sukumaran's character wants to rule Khansaar and Prabhas' character promises to help him achieve the goal. But in part 2, we shall see how the fate of Khansaar turns. Prashanth Neel is known for a creating a world that has an impact on the audience. He has done the same with Salaar like he did for KGF.