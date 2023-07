Prabhas starrer Salaar is gearing a lot of buzz and attention from fans, especially, after the teaser was dropped. After the debacle of Adipurush, Prabhas' fans are looking forward to the actioner. Salaar Cease Fire is going to release in September. And the makers made a very blasting announcement just a couple of minutes ago. And it is one of the most exciting announcements ever. Salaar has surpassed the most iconic film RRR in terms of number of screening locations. Yes, you read that right.

Salaar Cease Fire: Prabhas starrer surpasses RRR

The buzz and hype around Salaar and Prabhas are too much. And it is just increasing day by day. And after today's announcement, the hype around Prabhas starrer Salaar Cease Fire is just going to skyrocket. The film has registered bookings in about 1979 locations in the US. And it is the highest ever for any Indian film. You read that right. And it has surpassed the screening locations of SS Rajamouli-directed RRR starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR.

List of highest-screened Indian movies in the US

RRR premiered in 1165 locations. Prabhas' Radheshyam is third with 776 screens. Pawan Kalyan starrer Agnyathavaasi was released in 515 locations. Prabhas starrer Baabubali 2 is placed 5th with the film releasing in 423 locations. Sarkaaru Vaari Paata starring Mahesh Babu released in 486 screens. This is a list of Telugu films. Check out the tweet here:

Well, Salaar has set a benchmark and attained the first-ever screening in 1979+ locations in North America in over 5,000+ overseas locations in total. Salaar also stars Shruti Haasan. Prithviraj Sukumaran is the antagonist. In the teaser which was released a couple of days ago, Tinnu Anand was seen introducing Prabhas’ character.

Salaar Part 1 Cease Fire makers are seeing eying for an extensive global release. And it just shows the film's demand and the buzz in the overseas market. And they should truly capitalize on the film's global reach. The news of release in 1979 locations was announced by Prathyangira Cinemas, which is handling the much-awaited actioner's overseas release. Taking to their social media, the distributors captioned, wrote, "A grand salute from our side to the Box Office Bulldozer... Marking the Man’s birthday year with the locations we are releasing in North America. PRABHAS 1979 Locations - ALL TIME RECORD RELEASE FOR ANY INDIAN FILM."

— Prathyangira Cinemas (@PrathyangiraUS) July 17, 2023

Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire is bankrolled by leading production house Hombale Films. It is scheduled to hit theatres on September 28, 2023, in five languages, including Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi.