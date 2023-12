Prashanth Neel directed film Salaar: Part One – Ceasefire was released on December 22 at the theatres. The film features Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Shruti Haasan in key roles. Salaar has witnessed a historic opening at the box office and has been breaking records post its release. Reportedly, the film has managed to earn Rs. 95 crores nett in India. Prabhas film Salaar has been the second-highest opener after RRR. The film has beaten the first-day collections of Animal, Jawan, and Pathaan. BollywoodLife brings the latest updates from entertainment news to you now on WhatsApp channel. Also Read - Salaar box office collection day 1: Prabhas' film creates history, becomes second highest opener after RRR

Recently, South Indian star Chiranjeevi gave a shoutout to Prabhas and Salaar's team. Yes, you read that right! He took to his X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday and his heartfelt message for the entire team of Salaar is winning hearts. He tweeted saying, 'Heartiest Congratulations my dear ‘Deva’ Rebel Star Prabhas. Salaar: Part One – Ceasefire has put the box office on fire (fire emojis). Kudos to director Prashanth Neel on this remarkable achievement. You truly excel at world-building. My love to the Superb ‘Varadaraja Mannar’ @PrithviOfficial, ‘Adya’ @shrutihaasan and ‘Kartha’ @IamJagguBhai. And The fantastic crew of @bhuvangowda84, @RaviBasrur, @vchalapathi_art, @anbariv, producer @VKiragandur and the entire team of @SalaarTheSaga and @hombalefilms on this stupendous success! (clapping emojis).' Also Read - Salaar box office collection day 1: Prabhas breaks all records made by Pathaan, Jawan, Animal

Heartiest Congratulations my dear ‘Deva’ #RebelStar #Prabhas ?#SalaarCeaseFire has put the Box Office on Fire ?? Kudos to Director #PrashanthNeel on this remarkable achievement. You truly excel at world building. My love to the Superb ‘Varadaraja Mannar’ @PrithviOfficial… — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) December 23, 2023

In Salaar, Prabhas is seen playing the role of Deva/Salaar, while Prithviraj Sukumaran essays the role of Varadharaja Mannar, Shruti Haasan is Aadya in the film. Salaar is produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner of Hombale Films. The movie is said to be released in two parts - Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire and Shouryaanga Parvam. Salaar is released in multiple languages, including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. Prabhas film Salaar is competing with Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki at the box office.