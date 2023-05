Salaar is one of the most anticipated movies of 2023. Fans of superstar have been constantly asking updates from the makers and director Prashanth Neel. The movie is supposed to come out in September. Now, Vijay Kiragandur and Prashanth Neel have deactivated their Instagram accounts. It seems the two were fed up of the constant demand for updates from fans of Prabhas. They have been asking for new teaser, poster and other content. Some of them even trolled Prashanth Neel and Vijay Kiragandur on Twitter. Given that some of the fans were very abusive, the two have decided to stay off the platform for a while now. One schedule of Salaar got completed two months back. Also Read - Prabhas starrer Salaar already in demand overseas? Prashanth Neel film cracks a big deal [Find Out]

We know that Prabhas' Adipurush is coming on June 16, 2o23. The film is a big budget venture from T-Series. Om Raut has cast Prabhas as Lord Ram in a technically new age version of the classic Ramayan. Now, rumours have come that the release date of Salaar has been postponed. The gap between June and September is too little. But they have said that Salaar is coming on the scheduled date of September 28. Adipurush was trolled badly when the first teaser came out in 2022. The makers asked fans for a new date and did a lot of work on the VFX of the movie. The BGM of Jai Shree Ram in the new version has got immense love. Also Read - South News Weekly Rewind: Pushpa 2 shoot on hold, Ram Charan’s next movie title, Salaar new update and more

Salaar has got a terrific cast. Malayalam superstar plays a key role in the movie. The makers have also roped in Jagapathi Babu, Madhu Guruswamy, and Easwari Rao in pivotal roles. Prabhas fans have been very active on social media with the superstar having three biggies coming up. It seems Prashanth Neel has plans to connect the universe of Salaar and KGF. It is being said that Prabhas is Farmaan from the world of the Kolar Gold Fields. Also Read - Salaar meets Bond: Prabhas and Prashanth Neel film to have a James Bond connection; here's how

Trending Now

Prashanth Neel is doing a movie with Jr NTR after this. It is supposed to be a very violent movie. Then, he plans to reunite with Hombale Films for one more project.