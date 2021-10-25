Salaar director Prashanth Neel's contradicting statement about Prabhas leaves fans puzzled

actor is famous across the globe. His macho-man persona is loved by all. Currently, his fans are more than excited for his film Salaar. Directed by Prashanth Neel, Salaar is among the highly-anticipated movies of the year 2022. However, a recent statement made by the director about Prabhas has left his fans highly confused. In a recent interview, he stated that he wants to capture Prabhas' 'innocence' in the film. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Prabhas' Radhe Shyam teaser creates fan frenzy, Dulquer Salmaan announces the release date of his first pan-India film with an emotional note and more

Prashanth Neel was quoted saying, "I was drawn to his innocence. Prabhas exudes more innocence compared to most other actors. To draw out this innocence and show it on screen will be fantastic," as reported by Etimes. This has left fans puzzled as they are expecting Salaar to be an all out action mass entertainer. Well, fret not as the director also revealed that Prabhas' character will take a beast avatar too and we shall see great amount of violence.

Over the same, the director said, "We don't have a culture of using the World War or such subjects as premises for our films. So, my logic is that the stronger the villain is, the stronger the heroism that can be shown onscreen. I try to create an environment where it offers both of these. In our given scenario, I will not be able to achieve villainy to that level, nor will I be able to elevate heroism to that point. This is why I try to make my world more violent."

Apart from Salaar, Prabhas also has movies like Adipurush and Radhe Shyam.