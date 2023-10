Hombale Films left people shocked when they announced that Salaar would be clashing with Dunki on December 22, 2023 all over India. Salaar was initially supposed to come on September 28 but got delayed. The reason behind the postponement was supposed to be a delay in the VFX, which Prashanth Neel wanted to perfection. He has also shot one more scene for the climax, which he feels will elevate the movie to another level. The shoot concluded recently at Ramoji Rao Studios, Hyderabad. Salaar makers have been called out by Shah Rukh Khan fans on social media as 'unprofessional'. As we know, Dunki was announced a year back on December 22, 2023. Also Read - Salaar vs Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan, Prabhas fans get into nasty fight online after popular South Indian actress picks Prashanth Neel film

Now, the makers of Saindhav have said that the film will be moved to January 13, 2024. This is despite the fact that many films are coming on that date including Mahesh Babu's Guntur Karam. The other films include Eagle, Naa Saami Ranga, Hanuman and Vijay Deverakonda's Family Star. Now, Saindhav is also coming on this date. There are three more Telugu movies in that weekend of December. We have Harom Hara, Extra: Ordinary Man and Hi Nanna. It looks like one more movie will shift dates given the Salaar Vs Dunki storm in the industry. Also Read - Salaar star Prabhas slapped by a fan at the airport [Watch viral video]

Trade experts displeased with Salaar Vs Dunki clash

The clash is now the talking point of the industry. Trade experts feel it could have been avoided, and it will cause losses to the extent of 30 per cent to both the films. Dunki is going to be distributed all over India by Pen Marudhar and in overseas by YRF. Salaar is being distributed by AA Films. Saindhav is a big movie with a huge star cast of Venkatesh Daggubati, Arya, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Shraddha Srinath, Andrea Jeremiah and others. Also Read - Dunki vs Salaar forces Vijay Sethupathi, Katrina Kaif to change Merry Christmas release date, will now face new box office challenge

Trending Now

Saindhav is an action movie packed with emotions. This huge clash has surely upset the schedule of many.