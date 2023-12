Salaar is one of the most hyped films of 2023. Prabhas is teaming up with Hombale Films, which has given hits like the KGF series and Kantara. Now, they are going to release Salaar with Dunki on December 21, 2023. Both the films have a capacity to mint a lot of money at the box office. Trade experts feel each would lose out on business to the extent of 30 per cent because of the clash. However, it is happening as the makers of Salaar believe that period is more auspicious as per their astrologer. This news dominated entertainemnt news. Here is a piece of news which should shock fans of Prabhas... Also Read - Salaar vs Dunki: Makers fight over screen count? Producer Vijay Kiragandur breaks silence, reveals importance of chosen release date

Prabhas to not promote Salaar Also Read - Dunki first movie review out: Calls it a masterpiece by Shah Rukh Khan

There has been no clarity on the promotions of Salaar. Now, Telugu 360 has reported that Prabhas is in no mood to promote the film. This is indeed shocking. It seems the makers will have pre-recorded interviews with the stars that will be given as part of promotions. Also, they might release one more trailer. The one on the net now did not get much hype as people felt it had too much of a hangover of the KGF series. The palette of the two films also look so similar. Salaar is said to be the tale of two friends. Like KGF, this too is set in a fictional town of Khansaar. Also Read - Salaar: Prabhas, Prashanth Neel movie leaves distributors in Telugu states stressed for THIS reason?

Crucial film for Prabhas

Prabhas needs a hit after duds like Radhe Shyam and Adipurush. The macho man's film with Pooja Hegde suffered huge losses. On the other hand, Adipurush not only tanked but also brought him bad publicity. Fans are hoping that Prashanth Neel does not waste the stardom of Salaar. The movie is already going great guns at the overseas box office. He has a huge fandom abroad. Let us hope that both the films get their audience and rake in the big bucks for makers.