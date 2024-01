Salaar has made Rs 625 crores at the worldwide market so far. The Prabhas, Prashanth Neel film has made Rs 100 crore nett in Hindi. But the collection of the film in languages like Kannada, Tamil and Malayalam is nothing to write home about. According to some fans, the story is very similar to that of Ugramm. Prabhas and Prashanth Neel's film also had a vibe very similar to that of KGF. Moreover, some said that the drama did not click. In 2023, Leo, Pathaan, Jawan were some of the pan-Indian movies had did decent business in most states. BollywoodLife has a WhatsApp channel which brings you all the latest entertainment news and TV news updates every day. Also Read - Salaar Box Office: Prabhas actioner breaks even in Nizam circuit despite significant drop on week days

Watch the trailer of Salaar here



Has Salaar put Pushpa 2 in trouble? Also Read - Salaar: Prashanth Neel reveals the character of Prabhas was inspired by Amitabh Bachchan

It seems Salaar has made Rs 65 crores plus from the US market. It has made USD 8.2 million so far. This is the highest sum for a Telugu film after the Baahubali series and the blockbuster RRR. However, the movie has not been a success in the Hindi belt at all. It is nowhere close to KGF 2. The clash with Dunki affected it as many prioritized the movie of Raj Kumar Hirani and Shah Rukh Khan. Both movies lost out on business to the extent of 30 per cent. Now, it is being said that US distributors are not willing to pay for more than Rs 50 crores for Pushpa 2 in the States. Also Read - Salaar box office success: Prabhas reacts to massive collection of the film; 'An incredible reward...'

Trending Now

It seems makers of Pushpa 2 quoted Rs 100 crores but the US distributors do not wish to invest such a big amount. This has been reported by Mirchi 9, a leading Telugu entertainment portal. They feel that Telugu films are not doing that well pan-India besides those of SS Rajamouli. Pushpa was a huge hit in North India as Allu Arjun has a good fan base all over India.

Pushpa 2 coming on Independence Day 2024

Pushpa 2 is coming on August 15, 2024. It will clash with Rohit Shetty's Singham Again at the box office.