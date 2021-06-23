Salaar: Here's how Shruti Haasan is getting ready for Prabhas' action thriller

, who started the year with the starrer Krack hitting bullseye at the box office, has already thrown herself into work for Prabhas' Salaar. She reportedly plays a strong-natured girl in the film and will be seen doing high-octane action sequences. So in order to enhance her screen presence, Shruti has been undergoing special training in Mixed Martial Arts for the film. Salaar is being shot in Kannada and Telugu languages, and will be dubbed in Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam. Also Read - Prabhas-Anushka Shetty, Vignesh Shivan-Nayanthara: South celeb couples we can't wait to see get married

Shruti has finally stepped out of home after three months. The actress shared the update by uploading a picture with boyfriend Santanu Hazarika on Instagram Stories. "Double masked-vaccinated and super sanitised to step out after three months!" she wrote as caption. She also uploaded a video where she is happy and grooving in the car to the track Dancing In The Street by Martha and the Vandellas.

The actress recently opened up on the divorce of her parents, actor-politician and actress . The couple parted ways in 2004. In an interview, Shruti revealed why she was glad that her parents separated.

"I was glad they separated as I do not think two people who are not getting along, should be forced to get along for some reason. They continue to be wonderful parents. I am particularly close to my dad. My mum is doing well and is a part of our lives as well. It actually panned out for the best. When they separated, I was very young, and it was very simple, they were happier apart than they were together," Shruti told Zoom Digital.

She had earlier said that she believes being a public figure, she can easily be misunderstood. However, she hopes to continue to speak her mind with confidence irrespective of what people perceive of her.

Shruti will also be seen in Tamil film Laabam alongside Vijay Sethupati. She was last seen in the starrer Vakeel Saab in a guest role.