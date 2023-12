Salaar starring Prabhas, Shruti Haasan, Prithviraj Sukumaran and more is among the most-awaited films of the year. Earlier, Prabhas' mythological drama Adipurush released in the theatres and left fans mighty disappointed. However, there are high hopes from Salaar. It is Prabhas' action avatar that fans are more than excited to see. Salaar will bring an end to the year 2023 as it is a Christmas release and everyone's hoping that it will be full of entertainment. While there is great excitement around it, rumours had it that KGF star Yash may have a cameo in Salaar. It was after a video of child singer Theertha Subhash accidentally stating about Yash' presence in the film that went viral. But now the producer has given out a clarification. Also Read - Salaar V/s Dunki Box office Update: Prabhas or Shah Rukh Khan, check who is leading the US box office

Yash is NOT a part of Salaar

In an interview with India Today, Vijay Kiragandur, the producer of the film clarified that there is no link between Salaar and KGF. He was quoted saying, "I think [director] Prashanth has clarified already that there is no link [between KGF and Salaar]. There’s no cameo in the movie. So that is not true." Post the release teaser of Salaar, fans had come up with many theories linking the two films. Fans could notice the same number on military bases and more. A lot of people linked the films and thought that they are a part of Prashanth Neel's universe. But the makers in clear words have confirmed that there is no connection between Salaar and KGF. How we wish though Yash was a part of Salaar. Also Read - Dunki box office prediction: Shah Rukh Khan new movie will break Pathaan, Jawan records, says THIS co-star

Apart from this, Salaar is also in the news because of its box office clash with Shah Rukh Khan's movie Dunki. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, Dunki is going to release on December 21. There is insane amount of buzz around the film. Shah Rukh Khan has already delivered two hits Jawan and Pathaan this year, and Dunki is expected to follow the same trend. A day later, Prabhas' Salaar is making it to the theatres. This box office war has caught everyone's attention and made Christmas 2023 all the more interesting.